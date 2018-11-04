Try 1 month for 99¢

I propose we scrap the Statue of Liberty, or at least remove the welcome words attached to its base. Or maybe make lots of space to add before the first word — Send — the words DO NOT SEND ME, all capital letters in large, deep cuts.

I almost wrote wounds in place of letters. The huddled masses yearning to be free are not crossing an ocean; they walk on blistered feet through the hot, hot desert, knowing that many of their neighbors have died on just such a journey as theirs.

In Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala their sons and brothers abducted and killed by brutal gangs, often with the complicity of government forces. They saw their daughters and sisters raped by gangs, at times by soldiers. They are the wretched of the earth, reaching for our hand to welcome them to the opportunity to work and contribute to the GDP and to the common good of the United States. Our government is prepared to meet them with an army, weapons at the ready.

Pat Chaffee, Racine

