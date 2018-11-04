I propose we scrap the Statue of Liberty, or at least remove the welcome words attached to its base. Or maybe make lots of space to add before the first word — Send — the words DO NOT SEND ME, all capital letters in large, deep cuts.
I almost wrote wounds in place of letters. The huddled masses yearning to be free are not crossing an ocean; they walk on blistered feet through the hot, hot desert, knowing that many of their neighbors have died on just such a journey as theirs.
In Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala their sons and brothers abducted and killed by brutal gangs, often with the complicity of government forces. They saw their daughters and sisters raped by gangs, at times by soldiers. They are the wretched of the earth, reaching for our hand to welcome them to the opportunity to work and contribute to the GDP and to the common good of the United States. Our government is prepared to meet them with an army, weapons at the ready.
Pat Chaffee, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.