It’s always good to see articles about Pete Henkes and the work he does with Foot Locker and the cross country community.
Unfortunately, they never mention his wife, Ann. She puts in countless hours behind the scenes, assigning competitor’s numbers, helping with timing, making food for volunteers and coaches, cleaning up, and countless other contributions. Ann gives her time and talent willingly, and she deserves a shout-out once in awhile.
I’d love to see a feature article on her and possibly other coaches wives who operate behind the scenes, but don’t get public credit. You Go, Girls.
Joan Cedars, Racine
