Cecelia: Worthy of the front page?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Interesting headline on the front page of the July 7, Journal Times: “Vos firm gets $150K-$350K loan.”

It made me want to read more. What prompted The Journal Times to print that headline? Was there something illegal about the loan or perhaps, if not illegal, at a minimum, unethical?

The article stated that his company received one of nearly 700,000 loans given to small businesses. It then provided a summary of the Paycheck Protection Program and whether money was given to any other “prominent figures in Wisconsin’s Legislature.” None were identified.

The article did not suggest any illegal or unethical behavior.

So, what was the point of the article and, specifically, the headline? One might think is was an article describing how the PPP was working according to plan and protecting jobs. Admirable, but worthy of the front page?

Or in the alternative, could one conclude that the ‘above the fold’ headline was used to plant a seed of doubt with respect to the integrity of Speaker Vos? After all, there is no scarcity of events and issues to report with far greater impact to the community, state and country, worthy of the front page, than a local business receiving a PPP loan.