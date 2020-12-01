Cecelia: Why are schools closed?

All Racine schools are closed. It’s hard to understand why.

Unlike big box stores, grocery stores, liquor stores and other “essential” businesses, schools are a closed environment. Administrators know the identity of every individual in a school building at any given moment. In addition, other than a known maintenance person, the school’s population is comprised of the same individuals every day. Conversely, essential businesses must deal with hundreds or perhaps thousands of people every day.

Understanding the self-contained environment and assuming schools are following safety protocols, why are they closed? Two reasons come to mind:

First, schools are not following the prescribed protocols. Hard to believe given the controlled environment in which the schools operate. If this is the case, people should be fired.

Or, the Health Department believes masks and social distancing, simply put, do not work. Why else shut down the schools if one person, or several people, are infected, if teachers and administrators are following safety protocols? Perhaps a quarantine of the infected person is in order, but why shut down all schools? It gives the appearance that safety protocols only protect against individuals who are not infected.