Cecelia: Stop whining about election

To all of you who continue to whine about the recent election: Stop.

I’ve read many, many letters in The Journal Times, the common theme being, Republicans wanted you to give up your right to vote or die voting. There was a third, convenient and reasonable alternative. I will explain:

I normally vote on the Tuesday scheduled for a given election. However, these aren’t normal times. There was a two-week period to vote, prior to April 7. On March 23, I voted at the Burlington Police station. My wife and I were the only voters present. We were given new, disinfected pens to fill out the ballot, placed the ballots in envelopes and slid them under the glass.

Was it a burden for us? No more than voting at our usual site.

Did it present a health risk? Perhaps, but far less than going to a grocery store or, for all I know, reading The Journal Times.

So, quit your whining. Informed voters could have voted in person within the two-week window, with little risk of contracting COVID-19.