Cecelia: Stop whining about election

To all of you who continue to whine about the recent election: Stop.
I’ve read many, many letters in The Journal Times, the common theme being, Republicans wanted you to give up your right to vote or die voting. There was a third, convenient and reasonable alternative. I will explain:
I normally vote on the Tuesday scheduled for a given election. However, these aren’t normal times. There was a two-week period to vote, prior to April 7. On March 23, I voted at the Burlington Police station. My wife and I were the only voters present. We were given new, disinfected pens to fill out the ballot, placed the ballots in envelopes and slid them under the glass.
Was it a burden for us? No more than voting at our usual site.
Did it present a health risk? Perhaps, but far less than going to a grocery store or, for all I know, reading The Journal Times.
So, quit your whining. Informed voters could have voted in person within the two-week window, with little risk of contracting COVID-19.
One last thought; Gov. Evers was in favor of holding the vote until, at the 11th hour, he was against it; which at best, would have been chaotic. Especially disturbing since he had a month or more to develop an alternative plan. So, to be fair, if you feel you must continue to whine, please include Gov. Evers in your childish, with my apology to children, rants.
Carl Cecelia, Burlington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!