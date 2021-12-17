 Skip to main content
Cecelia: So many questions

Due to The Journal Times’ limitation on words, maximum of 250 per letter, I’m merely going to list several of the things I question. Although, many of the questions are addressed directly to the JT, some may apply to the mainstream media in general.

1. Why are Democrats fighting forensic audits of the 2020 presidential election? An election where there were, admittedly, voting anomalies. Would you deposit money into a bank that refused an annual independent audit and went to court to prevent an FDIC examination?

2. Why do Democrats want to eliminate voter ID?

3. Why, in the recent past, has the JT printed several "hit" pieces on Senator Johnson, yet nothing about Tammy Baldwin? For example, her stance on "packing" the SCOTUS?

4. Why would the JT reprint an editorial from the Chicago Tribune eviscerating Kyle Rittenhouse? In 2020, 56 children were killed and 325 were shot. This year, 678 people have been murdered. Why would anyone care about the Tribune’s opinion and character assassination of an innocent person?

5. Why did the JT discontinue printing COVID statistics on its front page shortly after President Biden’s inauguration? According to the Wall Street Journal, COVID deaths in 2021 exceed deaths in 2020. Was there an agenda to make President Trump look inept?

6. Why no congressional or media call to defund teachers due to sexual assaults (the number of assaults is appalling)? Ridiculous? Perhaps. However, no more ridiculous than defunding police.

Carl Cecelia, Burlington

