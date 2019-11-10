Cecelia: Shooting the messenger on political ads

The headline from the November 4, 2019 Journal Times Opinion Page: “Twitter gives Facebook a needed lesson in integrity” deserves comment.

The editorial (reprinted from the San Jose California, Mercury News and the East Bay Times) goes on to applaud Twitter for striking “a needed blow for tech integrity and democracy … (for pulling) the plug on political ads.” Adding, “If only … Mark Zuckerberg would see the light ... and vet political ads for accuracy.”

Does anyone see the irony?

Essentially, politicians, those people who we entrust with making laws and determining the direction of our country, can’t be trusted with publishing political ads that don’t contain lies. Ironic.

As we watched Representative Ocasio-Cortez grill Zuckerberg, one can only wonder if Facebook would ban an ad stating, if we don’t pass the Green New Deal immediately, life as we know it, will end in eleven years? The irony went way, way over the head of Ocasio-Cortez.

And why stop with social media? Recall a television ad where Paul Ryan pushed a grandmother, seated in a wheelchair, over a cliff. An obvious lie. Further, The New York Times and Washington Post have made a science to printing misleading headlines and days later, burying retractions.