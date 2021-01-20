Cecelia: Egregious criticism

The Journal Times, almost exclusively, prints articles attacking President Trump. Nothing new here. This has been the media’s MO. However, the recent AP article, “Trump widened racial gap with rhetoric, actions” is particularly egregious.

Reporter Aamer Madhani, states “He boasted that African American unemployment dropped to record lows...” and “Trump heralded his administration’s criminal justice overhaul...leading to the release of thousands...mostly Black Americans.” Finally, “Trump also relished that he increased funding for historically Black colleges...”

‘Boasted,’ ‘heralded,’ ‘relished’ make these landmark accomplishments sound self-serving and unimportant. Issues Obama neglected. Accomplishments resulting in more Black support for republicans since the 1960’s.

Madhani, then states, “But in the end, historians say Trump’s legacy...will be...shaped by rhetoric aimed at stirring...his white base that tugged at the long-frayed strands of race relations in America.”

So, four years of gains are erased by the events of Jan. 6? Events Trump condemned. Events that, as information becomes available, were orchestrated long before the speech. But don’t expect the mainstream media to investigate before condemning Trump.