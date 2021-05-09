 Skip to main content
Cecelia: Dear Tammy Baldwin
Cecelia: Dear Tammy Baldwin

On March 31, and again on April 15, I contacted you via your website. I asked for your positions on the For the People Act (HR1/SR1) and, in the second email, your position on packing the SCOTUS. I immediately received the following email:

Thank you for sharing your thoughts with me. Your views are important to my work in the United States Senate on behalf of the people of Wisconsin...I will be sending you a full response to the issues you shared with me, but in the meantime, I want to let you know that I received your message and value your thoughts.

Other than the automated responses, I have not heard from you on either topic.

These two items, should they be enacted, would have an extreme negative impact on our country.

HR1/SR1 appears to be in violation of the U.S. constitution. As such your position, and thoughts on its constitutionality, are of the utmost importance.

Packing the Supreme Court appears to be an immature, myopic response to one party not getting its way. Again, your position and thoughts are of the utmost importance.

Please let advise as soon as possible, but certainly in time for your constituents to make their thoughts known to you, prior to these items going to the senate for a vote.

One last thought, could you state you position with respect to ending the Senate filibuster?

Carl Cecelia, Burlington

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

