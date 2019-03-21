Frank and I are so pleased that Jennifer Levie is running to be the alderwoman of the 5th District. We are very fortunate to have Levie as our next-door neighbor and friend for over 12 years. As soon as we heard she was running, we became involved in her campaign. She is extremely hardworking and honest. There isn't anything she wouldn't do for her neighbors or community. She is modest by nature, but extremely competent.
Her first act in her campaign was to organize a community listening session in January to hear from her neighbors about what they considered important issues in our district. It was a wonderful event. People were made to feel welcome and that their opinions mattered. It was an example of what will come if she is elected to be our alderwoman.
Frank and I have a lot of trust in her and believe she will be a great public servant and sincerely hope she is elected Alderwoman for the 5th District. Please considering casting your vote for Jennifer Levie on April 2.
Frank and Nancy Catrine
Racine
