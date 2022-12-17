Cassity: RUSD's focus

After having read the letter from Eric Gallien, Racine Unified School District superintendent, in the Wednesday, Nov. 30 newspaper, I was taken aback by the five-year focus on four priorities for Racine Unified schools.

About as vague and arbitrary and woke as can be: (1) Student success (according to who and what criteria?); (2) climate and culture (the weather? Student success or indoctrination?); (3) systems (how’s that for vague?); (4) accountability and growth and diversity (accountability is great; growth in what? Diversity? As if we are not); (5) equity and inclusion (not equality but favoritism).

Did you notice these five items? Not 4?

Perhaps a focus on mathematics would help the superintendent as well as the students.

Ever try to get a young person to count out change? How about some reading and writing? Teaching the U.S. constitution, Bill of Rights and amendments would also do wonders for an informed voter and citizen. Maybe toss in a bit of history, so we know where we have come from, the sacrifices that have been made, as we look to the future.

If anyone needs the impetus to take their kids out of public schools, I think this should help.

Brian Cassity, Mount Pleasant