Cassity: Martinez commentary was uplifting

The recent commentary on March 15 by Jose Martinez was very uplifting. I actually expected another victimhood letter, but was pleasantly surprised to read anything but in his letter. Especially with the JT title of "Local racism through the eyes of a veteran."

The constant attacks of racism permeating our media and culture is not at all what I see in everyday life and I suspect that is true with most.

Americans. Good for Jose to have the courage to express his truthful experience. I have been an employer in this community for 43 years and for almost everyone I know and work with, it has always been about the "content of character." I think it is time for this side of the story to be expressed in our nation.

Brian Cassity, Mount Pleasant

