Cassity: Alternative treatments

I found it a pretty sad reality that the entrenched medical establishment is doing back flips to try and discredit any alternative medical information concerning the COVID-19 virus. While dismissing world class doctors insights into alternative treatment and care of this virus.

If you care to research the remarkable benefits that Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine have provided in countries around the world, you should be amazed and distraught that is belittled in the U.S.

In at least one example in India a 1000 times lower death rate in spite of a mere 5.8% vax rate.

I have personally experienced a rapid recovery from COVID utilizing the early treatment protocol of HCQ, Zinc and D3. Despite being in my later 60s and not vaxed, the virus hit pretty hard on a Saturday and by Monday afternoon I would have gone back to work except to honor the quarantine requirement.

Maybe it's high time to follow the money of those who ferociously oppose these simple, cheap, effective strategies.

Brian Cassity, Racine

