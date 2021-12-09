Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Fair courts equals fair maps equals fair elections for Wisconsin. The recent news that the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined “least change” will be their primary consideration when choosing new voting district maps is a major blow to fairness and is not part of the Wisconsin Constitution.

This means the basis for the new maps will be the gerrymandered 2011 maps, not the ones that were more fair, that existed prior to 2011. Redistricting is done after a census. Wisconsin’s mapmakers are not using a nonpartisan, impartial process. And this means mapmakers can create an advantage for their political party in future elections by packing opponents’ voters into a few districts or spreading them thin among multiple districts — a process known as gerrymandering.

Fairer maps were submitted but the Court ignored these in favor of “least change” from the prior gerrymandered districts, setting a terrible precedent. Polls show Wisconsinites want fairness. Gerrymandering prevents our voices from being heard in a fair and equitable manner. We must count on our courts to hear any cases brought before them about redistricting with all Wisconsin voters in mind. We need our judges to put aside partisan politics and fairly represent the best interests of the voters.

Unfortunately, in the 4-3 majority decision our State Supreme Court sided with the Republican-backed Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) lawyers. Please talk to your friends and neighbors, so they understand the importance of the upcoming court cases. Elected judges must know we’re watching and expecting nonpartisan decisions.

Michele Caskey, Mount Pleasant

