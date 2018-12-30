This refers to the report of another of the increasingly common thefts of baby Jesus and the flawed assertion that, “Jesus is the reason for the season.”
Realize that the problem is with the subject. Remember diagramming sentences in school? Let’s face it. If you can read, let alone read this, you’re probably too old to remember grade school.
The subject of the sentence should be you. You are the reason for the season. Jesus Christ came into the world to save sinners. You and me.
Do you really think Jesus would want to leave His home in Heaven and come to Earth of all places? As beautiful as some of it is, it would be like wanting to retire to North Dakota. I don’t think so.
But seriously. Think about it. “God so loves the world (you and me) that He gives His son so whoever believes in Him will never die but have blessed life forever. And, “Unto you is born this day in the City of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” — Luke 1.11.
So the Christmas gift, Jesus, is for you, the reason for the season. That’s right.
You don’t have to steal Jesus. God wants you to have Him. Merry Christmas.
Tom Casey, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.