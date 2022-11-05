Carson: The blessing of a dam problem

I’ve been blessed to have lived in the Burlington community for almost 35 years and to pastor a church where I have the privilege of continually interacting with the fantastic people who live in our wonderful community.

Prior to coming to Burlington, my wife and I planted a church in the northwest suburbs of Detroit. We began dating while both of us working in the Chicago area. My formative years were spent in Atlanta, Ga.

The Burlington community was a positive change for us! We love this community!

What a blessing to not have to be concerned for your safety if you’re walking alone at any hour in our community. What a blessing to not have to be concerned when you’re out shopping that you might be carjacked. What a blessing to have neighbors who watch out for each other.

And what a blessing that one of our biggest issues is what to do with a deteriorating dam. And we’re so blessed that we have city officials, who rather than forcing their decision upon their constituency, want input from the community.

In recent months, a lot of strong opinions have been voiced on what to do about the dam, yet as we move into the season of gratitude with Thanksgiving, maybe it’s a time to be thankful we live in a community where a dam is about our biggest issue.

In His grace,

Scott Carson, Burlington