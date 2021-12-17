 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carls: First of all, it's a baby

  • 0

How very sad to see the cartoon on the Dec. 8 Opinion page. For those that didn't see it, it had four pictures of a man saying "The government can't tell me not to buy a gun. It can't tell me to get vaccinated or wear a mask." But then the last picture states: "But it CAN tell her to carry that fetus to term."

First of all, it's a baby. What happens when someone shoots a pregnant woman and the baby dies, it's called murder. But if a doctor murders a late term baby, it's called "health care." Heaven help us.

Mary Carls, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson: Trump's big lie

Johnson: Trump's big lie

These are troubled times. Yet the major source of trouble is the Big Lie perpetrated by Donald Trump when he refused to acknowledge that Biden…

Webb: Why the big bump?

Webb: Why the big bump?

I would like Mr. Rooney, public works commissioner, to explain why there is such a large bump in the road when going south on West Boulevard a…

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Fair courts equals fair maps equals fair elections for Wisconsin. The recent news that the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined “least change” w…

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

There is a large group of people who want to prevent women from having abortions. They cite the rights of the unborn to life regardless of the…

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Racine County’s judicial system should be non-partisan. Sheriff Schmaling is demonstrating conservative bias in public messaging. Maybe it’s t…

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Knowing they couldn’t disprove the overwhelming evidence that smoking was directly linked to lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, tobacco c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News