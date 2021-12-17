Carls: First of all, it's a baby

How very sad to see the cartoon on the Dec. 8 Opinion page. For those that didn't see it, it had four pictures of a man saying "The government can't tell me not to buy a gun. It can't tell me to get vaccinated or wear a mask." But then the last picture states: "But it CAN tell her to carry that fetus to term."
First of all, it's a baby. What happens when someone shoots a pregnant woman and the baby dies, it's called murder. But if a doctor murders a late term baby, it's called "health care." Heaven help us.
Mary Carls, Racine