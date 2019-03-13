Try 3 months for $3

Congratulations to Peter Jackel for his first place award from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association! It is well deserved.

I am not a die-hard sports fan but I always look for his column and read it. The stories are not just about statistics but about the people themselves along with their struggles and accomplishments. I know that whatever he is writing about, it's going to be interesting and I don't want to miss it! Thanks, Peter!

Mary Carls

Racine

