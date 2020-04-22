Carcelli: Save the politics for later

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sheriff Schmaling’s public refusal to enforce the governor’s Safer at Home order is wrong. No state has reached the federal testing requirements to start Phase 1 of reopening the economy. Arguing to end precautions and citing the Constitution is not going to fix this and is probably dangerous. Thank the doctors, nurses, EMTs and firefighters that cannot protest or debate during this pandemic.

Gov. Evers’ Constitutional authority under the 10th Amendment makes this a lawful order.

Individual liberties have often been temporarily suspended in America. While I enlisted in the Marine Corps, the military draft was in place for decades requiring mandatory military service. After Hurricane Katrina, a mandatory curfew was put in place and enforced by the National Guard. There are many examples where Americans have been asked to make sacrifices in their liberties during national emergencies. Our economy will come back if we focus on the American worker and American small businesses and not Wall Street, but that is another letter.