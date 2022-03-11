Carcelli: Salute to poll workers

The Republican and the Democrat election workers that worked to make the 2020 election safe and secure during the pandemic did an amazing job and should be recognized for their commitment and integrity.

We know this because that election has been investigated more than any election in my lifetime and the results have been confirmed over and over.

The results show that there were numerous Republican victories at the state and federal level and a clear Democrat victory for president in an election carried out under difficult circumstances and supervised diligently by Republican and Democrat poll workers.

After a million dollars spent and the sheriff, a former judge and lawyers investigating for a year, the results are again confirmed.

It does not bother me who you vote for, but it does bother me when people use their position in power to waste taxpayer money, promote conspiracies and question the integrity of election workers from both parties. Let the conspiracy believers investigate on their own dime not the taxpayers as every time they do they come up with the same result confirming the outcome.

The attack on the integrity and ability of Republican and Democrat election workers needs to stop as it has been proven that all who worked the election did an admirable job and should be commended for their part in protecting our Democracy.

Todd Carcelli, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0