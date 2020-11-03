 Skip to main content
Carbajal: Remember lives lost to COVID
Carbajal: Remember lives lost to COVID

Over 225,000 people are dead.

Does it feel like we're a nation in mourning?

Every day, a thousand of our fellow citizens perish from COVID-19. That's like a 9/11 every three days. An end is nowhere in sight. Where is the recognition of these lost souls? Why do we largely ignore the dead, going about our lives pretending as if we're not in the middle of a devastating pandemic?

I'm not a religious person, but I believe that every human life is precious. That's why I'd like to ask our local churches to consider a request. Each Monday at noon, a bell rung for every thousand people who have perished from COVID-19. At one toll per second, it would amount to under four minutes. I think it's the least we can do to honor those we have lost and meditate on the work that needs to be done.

Ruben Carbajal, Kenosha

