The press and liberal Democratic Wisconsinites continue to mislead the public by categorizing the recent votes in the state Legislature as a “Lame Duck” session. The Republican majority is not being replaced after the election as they maintained or were relected by the majority of voters in the last election. So, they do represent the will of the people and will continue to do so through 2019. Therefore its not a Lame Duck legislature.

For those that promote the theory that “gerrymandering” is the reason that the Republicans got less votes overall in the election — but still maintained power — is another falsehood. In 83 percent of the elections the Republicans had no candidate running. So, naturally the total number of votes for sole Democratic candidates skew astronomically higher.

The legislative body representing the majority of the voters passes bills. The executive branch executes that legislation. This special session passed legislation to protect their hard work over the past 8 years from being destroyed by executive actions the incoming governor campaigned on.

The true will of the people is therefore being administered by the Republican majority they duly elected.

We love the successful path of prosperity, jobs, surplus budgets and tax cuts they have brought us.

John Capriotti Jr., Racine

