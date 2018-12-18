The press and liberal Democratic Wisconsinites continue to mislead the public by categorizing the recent votes in the state Legislature as a “Lame Duck” session. The Republican majority is not being replaced after the election as they maintained or were relected by the majority of voters in the last election. So, they do represent the will of the people and will continue to do so through 2019. Therefore its not a Lame Duck legislature.
For those that promote the theory that “gerrymandering” is the reason that the Republicans got less votes overall in the election — but still maintained power — is another falsehood. In 83 percent of the elections the Republicans had no candidate running. So, naturally the total number of votes for sole Democratic candidates skew astronomically higher.
The legislative body representing the majority of the voters passes bills. The executive branch executes that legislation. This special session passed legislation to protect their hard work over the past 8 years from being destroyed by executive actions the incoming governor campaigned on.
The true will of the people is therefore being administered by the Republican majority they duly elected.
We love the successful path of prosperity, jobs, surplus budgets and tax cuts they have brought us.
John Capriotti Jr., Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.