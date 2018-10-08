Try 1 month for 99¢

Samuel Christensen will soon be on the ballot for the office of our Clerk of Circuit Courts. Having previously served as Deputy Court Clerk and long-term Administrative Deputy, Sam was admirably able to step into this office by appointment upon the sudden and totally unexpected death of former Clerk of Courts Rose Lee in 2015.

These were gigantic shoes to fill, and my understanding is that Sam more than rose to the occasion and filled them admirably. Not only did he keep the court system running smoothly and efficiently during this most difficult transition; he dramatically improved systems and, by introducing cutting-edge technology to the department, brought the Racine County Court System to an incredible level of effectiveness. He is doing a fantastic job, and it will be to our pronounced and great general benefit to have him continue.

Please get out and vote, and vote for Samuel Christensen for Clerk of Circuit Courts. Remember that a rising tide lifts all boats.

Fritz Cape, Racine

