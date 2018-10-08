Samuel Christensen will soon be on the ballot for the office of our Clerk of Circuit Courts. Having previously served as Deputy Court Clerk and long-term Administrative Deputy, Sam was admirably able to step into this office by appointment upon the sudden and totally unexpected death of former Clerk of Courts Rose Lee in 2015.
These were gigantic shoes to fill, and my understanding is that Sam more than rose to the occasion and filled them admirably. Not only did he keep the court system running smoothly and efficiently during this most difficult transition; he dramatically improved systems and, by introducing cutting-edge technology to the department, brought the Racine County Court System to an incredible level of effectiveness. He is doing a fantastic job, and it will be to our pronounced and great general benefit to have him continue.
Please get out and vote, and vote for Samuel Christensen for Clerk of Circuit Courts. Remember that a rising tide lifts all boats.
Fritz Cape, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.