Callender: Letters and road construction

Now that all the political endorsement letters have stopped, it is nice to read interesting letters to the editor and to know that The Journal Times is publishing the letters that have been submitted. Keep the letters coming in because the newspaper readers are enjoying them.

It’s been a month plus since some of us have been out on the streets. It would be quite helpful if someone would keep everyone updated on all the road construction taking place in Racine, especially on the south side of town. It’s impossible to get from here to there without running into total closures or barricades.