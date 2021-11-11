 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cagney: Please donate to HALO

  • 0

There is an organization in Racine that every day of the year provides essential help to Racine residents and that is HALO, Inc.

HALO provides shelter for those who need it for a time.

I spoke recently to an employee. He indicated they would appreciate donations of the following items: twin bed sheets, washcloths and towels, reusable plates, bowls, cups, utensils, hand lotion and OTC pain relievers such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen and cough syrup.

Money donations would also be appreciated. The address for all donations is HALO, Inc., 2000 DeKoven Ave., Racine, WI 53403.

I hope you will consider joining me in helping Halo employees continue their important work by making a donation.

Thank you.

Claire Cagney, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Garchek: Our sheriff and vaccines

Garchek: Our sheriff and vaccines

Our noble sheriff, the same one who continues to refuse to enforce face mask mandates under the guise of protecting people's rights — their ri…

Ammon: The short circuit

Ammon: The short circuit

There is a short-circuit in the growing fascination with electric vehicles. One that is potentially very dangerous. For both the environment and us.

Gehne: Lakeview Park property

Gehne: Lakeview Park property

I am dismayed that anyone would even momentarily consider selling the Lakeview Community Center property for a multifamily residential building.

DeMatthew: Hold Vos accountable

DeMatthew: Hold Vos accountable

On Oct. 12, Rep. Robin Vos made this statement, “Attorney General Kaul has sided with the out-of-state billionaires meddling in our elections …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News