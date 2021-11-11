Cagney: Please donate to HALO

There is an organization in Racine that every day of the year provides essential help to Racine residents and that is HALO, Inc.

HALO provides shelter for those who need it for a time.

I spoke recently to an employee. He indicated they would appreciate donations of the following items: twin bed sheets, washcloths and towels, reusable plates, bowls, cups, utensils, hand lotion and OTC pain relievers such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen and cough syrup.

Money donations would also be appreciated. The address for all donations is HALO, Inc., 2000 DeKoven Ave., Racine, WI 53403.

I hope you will consider joining me in helping Halo employees continue their important work by making a donation.

Thank you.

Claire Cagney, Racine

