I have read a number of articles recently about the use of medical marijuana. Because of the referendum on November’s ballot regarding its use, I would like to acquaint readers with what I learned.
There has been research on the use of medical marijuana in the medical literature of different countries for a number of years. My sources for this letter include the U.S. NIH, a Mayo Clinic article, the NIDA, and an article on pain relief.
There are two prescription drugs derived from a component of marijuana, approved by the FDA, in pill form. Where it is legal, these can be used to treat cancer pain or the side effects of cancer treatment. However, they sometimes do not work.
An NIH-funded study showed use of medical marijuana tends to increase the risk of opioid disorders.
Where marijuana is legally grown, the land used deprives farmers of plots for growing needed crops such as fresh fruits and vegetables. A large number of Wisconsin cities have food banks and free school lunch programs. Food “insecurity” exists in Wisconsin as it does in many other states.
I believe strongly in the current federal law making the use, growing, and selling of marijuana for any purpose illegal. I wish the U.S. as a whole would return to the federal law. Along with the opioid crisis, we do not need another possible crisis of drug use.
Please consider these comments as you make your decisions on these important matters. Thank you.
Amy Cagney, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.