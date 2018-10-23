Try 1 month for 99¢

I have read a number of articles recently about the use of medical marijuana. Because of the referendum on November’s ballot regarding its use, I would like to acquaint readers with what I learned.

There has been research on the use of medical marijuana in the medical literature of different countries for a number of years. My sources for this letter include the U.S. NIH, a Mayo Clinic article, the NIDA, and an article on pain relief.

There are two prescription drugs derived from a component of marijuana, approved by the FDA, in pill form. Where it is legal, these can be used to treat cancer pain or the side effects of cancer treatment. However, they sometimes do not work.

An NIH-funded study showed use of medical marijuana tends to increase the risk of opioid disorders.

Where marijuana is legally grown, the land used deprives farmers of plots for growing needed crops such as fresh fruits and vegetables. A large number of Wisconsin cities have food banks and free school lunch programs. Food “insecurity” exists in Wisconsin as it does in many other states.

I believe strongly in the current federal law making the use, growing, and selling of marijuana for any purpose illegal. I wish the U.S. as a whole would return to the federal law. Along with the opioid crisis, we do not need another possible crisis of drug use.

Please consider these comments as you make your decisions on these important matters. Thank you.

Amy Cagney, Racine

