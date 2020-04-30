Cagney: Celebrate Earth Day everyday

April 22 was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. It was started by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin. It is now celebrated around the world. There is an expression Americans developed during the Great Depression of the 1930's, one of the worst times in American history: Make it last, wear it out, use it up, or do without.

Those were the choices they had then. They are also relevant to the Earth Day with its emphasis on "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle." For example, use up the food you buy; recycle or reuse plastic containers; turn the water off when you brush your teeth. I'm sure you can think of many more ideas. Please take a moment on Earth Day and everyday to take some of these actions to help the environment and those with whom we share it. Thank you.