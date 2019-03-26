In the 25 years I've been practicing law in Racine County, it has been my privilege to appear before many judges. When citizens come to court, they come seeking justice. They are often appearing in front of judges for situations that amount to the worst experience of their lives — be it a marriage that didn’t last, a relationship that turned sour, an accident, a housing situation that didn’t work, the death or incapacitation of a family member or a criminal arrest. Citizens come seeking justice in moments of despair and moments of need.
The best judges treat the citizens before them with dignity, respect and an understanding that whatever matter is before the court is the most important and stressful matter in that citizen’s life. Without hesitation and without a speck of doubt, I endorse Judge Jon Fredrickson as the best candidate for Branch 7 Circuit Court Judge.
Jon brings 20 years’ experience to the bench. His legal acumen is unquestionable. His temperament is fair and impartial. Jon is a family man, who currently serves his community in Branch 7. We should retain Jon on the bench so citizens know they will be treated with dignity and respect when they seek justice.
Patrick K. Cafferty, attorney
Racine
