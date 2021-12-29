Butterfield: Long-term direct payment

With advance child tax credit payments on hold, it is worth contemplating whether a long-term direct payment scheme could be achieved.

Arguably, a bipartisan framework for direct payouts without pre-conditions exists. A universal income that provides a “floor” standard of living (a percentage of the poverty line automatically adjusted annually for inflation to avoid future partisan fights) could potentially be supported by both sides. Payments would increase with family size up to some reasonable limit.

Finally, it would be a replacement for most other poverty programs, not in addition to them.

From a liberal perspective, this would primarily benefit a core interest group for the party, the working class. Furthermore, the holy grail for liberals has been ending poverty. If data on the advanced child tax credit payments are to be believed, direct payments achieve this objective well.

From a conservative perspective, the government would mostly be out of the way. Individuals would decide how to utilize the money without bureaucratic interference. As a replacement to other programs, this policy would reduce government bloat from existing bureaucracies.

Existing employees could be given incentives such as early retirement payments to leave government employment. Lower long-term cost and less government involvement in daily life in the long haul are worth the upfront price.

Pending which programs are cut and kept, recipients able to pay for basic needs would be more productive and require fewer later services.

I’m skeptical about so easily achieving agreement on something so dramatic, but stranger things have happened.

Drew Butterfield, Mount Pleasant

