After recently reading several articles in The Racine Journal Times regarding the landfill nearing capacity, we felt compelled to write this letter.
Do you realize that there is an alternative to putting food waste in the landfill other than using a garbage disposal (which requires valuable water resources)?
The Sturtevant Beautification Committee along with the Village of Sturtevant and in partnership with Visioning a Greater Racine Environmental Wave Team, launched a food compost pilot program earlier this year. This program keeps food waste out of the landfill and diverts it to create organic compost. The program is available to anyone in Racine County for an annual fee of $25. Currently the program includes a central drop-off site for food waste with the goal of establishing curbside pickup in the future.
If you’d like more details on this program or want to sign up to participate, contact the Village of Sturtevant at 262-886-7200 or visit the village's website at www.sturtevant-wi.gov.
In addition, if any other municipalities or neighborhoods are interested in starting a similar program, we’d be happy to share with you our experience in establishing this program.
Linda Busha
and Rose Woodruff
Sturtevant
