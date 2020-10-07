Bumpurs: Show the proof of 'good, decent men'

Mr. Venn states that if any of these candidates fail to be elected, there will be only one explanation for their loss: "They have the misfortune to appear on the same side of the ballot as the repulsive individual currently squatting in the White House."

I would take Mr. Venn's recommendation of these candidates more seriously if he could point to any instances, in public speech or campaign literature, in which any of these candidates have expressed agreement with Mr. Venn's opinion of the "repulsive individual currently squatting in the White House." In the expected absence of such examples, I encourage voters who agree with Mr. Venn's opinion of the president to treat Trump's sycophants as they would the man himself.