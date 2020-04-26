Bumpurs: Remain patient on reopening businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On April 12, you published an editorial supporting the Wisconsin Manufacturers’ call for businesses to start reopening on April 24.

One of the scariest things about COVID-19 is that a person can feel and look just fine — not experiencing or exhibiting any symptoms of the disease — but still not only be infected himself but also unwittingly infecting everyone he comes into contact with.

Somehow, you have determined that this characteristic of the disease will magically disappear on April 24. Somehow, none of the people who are called back to work that day will be infected or able to infect anyone else. They can work in proximity to others and then go home to their families with absolutely no risk to anyone – not anyone with underlying heart or lung disease, or advanced age, or a compromised immune system. It will be like the miracle Trump spoke about when there were 15 COVID-19 cases in the US and he said that soon there would be none.

A pandemic is not like a hurricane or a tornado. We know when those are over and can start cleaning up. And it’s not like any kind of negotiation. A virus is not a person who can be persuaded or bullied. This virus is not interested in us or our problems.