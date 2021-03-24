 Skip to main content
Bumpurs: Johnson's remarks were ugly
Bumpurs: Johnson's remarks were ugly

On March 15, The Journal Times published a story quoting from a recent radio interview Sen. Ron Johnson had concerning the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building. Johnson’s remarks reminded me of the title of an old movie, “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.”

The Good: Johnson said, “Now, had the tables been turned…and President Trump won the election…” At least Johnson admits that Trump lost the election.

The Bad: Of the rioters, Johnson said he “knew these were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.” People that Johnson says “truly respect law enforcement” attacked one uniformed capitol police officer with bear spray (he later died) and attacked and beat others with flagpoles and fists. People he says “would never do anything to break the law” but they smashed windows, knocked down doors, and committed other property damage in the building. They rampaged through offices and stole property, including a computer and a podium.

The Ugly: Johnson said he “might have been a little concerned” if the people in the capitol that day had been Black Lives Matter and antifa. Note that when the rioters were almost all white, Johnson “wasn’t concerned,” but he would have been if they had been mostly Black. Ron Johnson doesn’t judge people on the content of their character, but rather on the color of their skin.

The good, the bad, and the very, very ugly.

Andrea Bumpurs, Racine

