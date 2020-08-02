Buhler: What are our state legislators doing about COVID-19?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recent headlines: “Racine County’s Weekly COVID-19 Positive Test Cases Rise for the First Time in Two Months,” and “Wisconsin COVID-19 Cases Rise by 590---Total Cases Top 49K." And this from the County Executive: “COVID-19 cases in Racine County have risen sharply in July, particularly among younger age groups. Racine County is now in the ‘high risk’ category given the current caseload.”

The pandemic rages on in Racine and throughout Wisconsin. Our state is now on the Illinois quarantine list, meaning that anyone who visits here will have to undergo 14-days of quarantine, further hurting our tourism industry. One might ask: “What is our State Legislature doing about this?”

Remember, several months ago the Wisconsin Supreme Court pulled the plug on precautions put in place by Governor Evers and the State Dept. of Health Services, saying that the Legislative branch needed to be involved. So what’s happened since? The official websites of both Rep. Robin Vos or Rep. Robert Wittke will keep you wondering as there is not a single indication of what they, or the legislature in general, are doing to help us beat this thing. Which leaves us wondering: “What are our state legislators doing about COVID-19?”

Tom Buhler, Racine

