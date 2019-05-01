Try 3 months for $3

State Representative Robin Vos recently put out a newsletter in which he asks the theoretical question — do you really want to pay more to the State of Wisconsin next year? And then provides a hypothetical answer, “no,” that is supposed to represent all of his constituents.

Does anyone really want to pay more taxes to the State of Wisconsin? The answer, as Rep. Vos says, is probably “no.” But that is not the same as saying none of his constituents are willing to pay more taxes. As I think he will hear during the upcoming budget hearings, when people are asked if they’re willing to pay more taxes to have better roads, better schools, cleaner water, a better trained workforce and health care for those who can’t afford it, the answer from many, including me, would be “yes.”

Thomas Buhler

Racine

