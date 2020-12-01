Buhler: Racine youth development

Kudos to the Racine County Board for authorizing the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center at its board meeting on Nov. 24.
With this state-of-the-art $40 million facility, Racine County will take a huge step forward in providing effective and compassionate treatment to young people who have run afoul of the law. Kudos as well to Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and human services director Hope Otto for taking the leadership on this important matter, and for committing to the inspiring goal of zero child placements in the future.
While this larger goal encompasses the demanding task of addressing systemic inequalities in our society, the creation of the youth center is a positive step for Racine and for the entire state of Wisconsin.
Tom Buhler, Racine
