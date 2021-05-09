 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buhler: Lack of leadership
0 comments

Buhler: Lack of leadership

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Several months ago I wrote a letter to the editor decrying the fact that neither State Representative Robert Wittke nor the Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had encouraged their constituents to wear a mask when outside the house to combat the scourge of COVID-19 — despite all the scientific expertise showing mask-wearing as an effective way to save lives. The same goes for State Sen. Van Wanggaard.

Fast forward to today: in perusing the official websites of all three, I don’t see any encouragement of getting vaccinated. It is clear that the best way to put this pandemic behind us is to achieve herd immunity through vaccinations.

How is it that our so-called leaders in state government would not encourage their constituents to do what is best to ensure our safety and restart our economy?

Thomas Buhler, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Klotz: Protecting children

Mr. Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General: Please do not waste tax money kicking a dead horse. We Catholics are sorry for the bad behavior whi…

Letters

Miller: Dear Mr. President

Everyone knows that Mr. Putin is a bully. The only way I know to deal with a bully is to stand up to them; and if necessary a well aimed punch…

Letters

Olsen: Thank you, mothers

In 1914, President Wilson established Mother’s Day as a national holiday. This was done after several years of many individual states doing so…

Letters

Fogarty: Foxconn promises

I was dismayed when I read some very rude comments online recently. The nasty-grams were posted shortly after Robin Vos commented that Foxconn…

Letters

Lalor: Vos and his agenda

The Saturday edition of The Journal Times published an article describing the new deal between the state and Foxconn to address the new direct…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News