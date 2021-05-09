Buhler: Lack of leadership

Several months ago I wrote a letter to the editor decrying the fact that neither State Representative Robert Wittke nor the Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had encouraged their constituents to wear a mask when outside the house to combat the scourge of COVID-19 — despite all the scientific expertise showing mask-wearing as an effective way to save lives. The same goes for State Sen. Van Wanggaard.

Fast forward to today: in perusing the official websites of all three, I don’t see any encouragement of getting vaccinated. It is clear that the best way to put this pandemic behind us is to achieve herd immunity through vaccinations.

How is it that our so-called leaders in state government would not encourage their constituents to do what is best to ensure our safety and restart our economy?

Thomas Buhler, Racine

