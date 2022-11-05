Buhler: Kudos to our county board

I attended the Racine County Board Finance Committee Budget hearing earlier this month to learn more about the process.

I witnessed a robust exchange of opinions and information carried out in a professional, respectful manner.

Hats off to Finance Committee Chair Don Trottier and Vice-Chair Robert Miller for running a good meeting. And kudos to Human Services Director Hope Otto, District Attorney Patricia Hansen and Sherriff Christopher Schmaling for providing thorough and pertinent information.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave was well informed and engaged in all of the proceedings, as was the county’s Finance Director, Gwen Zimmer.

It is a pleasure to see a governmental body operating at such a highly professional level.

Tom Buhler, Racine