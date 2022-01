I am pleased to learn the Assembly is considering bills that would facilitate the use of EV charging stations on the state's roads and highways.

As we know, it’s “all hands on deck” to preserve our environment for our children and grandchildren due to global warming from carbon dioxide. As automobiles are a major producer of CO2, converting to EV’s is an important step.

I hope our representatives in the statehouse will support the availability of EV charging stations.

Tom Buhler, Racine

