Buhler: A plea for equity

The events of last week forced me to stop and think about how we still have a long way to go to reach fairness in our society. Those in power in this country are not only richer, now they’re safer when carrying out their right to vote. This being Easter week, I ask myself if Jesus would approve.
A Verse for Vos aka A Plea for Equity (fair treatment for all):
Robin oh Robin — why can’t you see
Your Burling-town ain’t nothing like Mil-wauk-ee?
Robin oh Robin — what can we do?
We ain’t got fancy PPE like you.
Robin oh Robin — what is your game?
Clinging to power?
To add to your fame?
Robin oh Robin, so you are so keen
You’re willing to let people catch COVID-19?
Robin — oh Robin — it’s so very sad
Should-a heeded your mama
Should-a listened to your dad
Show love to your neighbors
Instead of treating them bad.
Robin poor Robin — sleepin’ must be tough
To look in the mirror, gettin’ pretty rough
So how do ya do it — ya keep ridin’ high?
While the good folks around you, are put in danger to die.
It’s time for true justice
We need human rights
This voter suppression
Is picking the wrong fight
So here’s what it’s down to
In this deceitful hour
Majority rules
They’re flexing their power
For Robin and his ilk
It’s all about power
Tom Buhler, Racine
