Buhler: A plea for equity

The events of last week forced me to stop and think about how we still have a long way to go to reach fairness in our society. Those in power in this country are not only richer, now they’re safer when carrying out their right to vote. This being Easter week, I ask myself if Jesus would approve.

A Verse for Vos aka A Plea for Equity (fair treatment for all):

Robin oh Robin — why can’t you see

Your Burling-town ain’t nothing like Mil-wauk-ee?

Robin oh Robin — what can we do?

We ain’t got fancy PPE like you.

Robin oh Robin — what is your game?

Clinging to power?

To add to your fame?

Robin oh Robin, so you are so keen

You’re willing to let people catch COVID-19?

Robin — oh Robin — it’s so very sad

Should-a heeded your mama

Should-a listened to your dad

Show love to your neighbors

Instead of treating them bad.