Buhler: A plea for equity
0 comments

Buhler: A plea for equity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The events of last week forced me to stop and think about how we still have a long way to go to reach fairness in our society. Those in power in this country are not only richer, now they’re safer when carrying out their right to vote. This being Easter week, I ask myself if Jesus would approve.

A Verse for Vos aka A Plea for Equity (fair treatment for all):

Robin oh Robin — why can’t you see

Your Burling-town ain’t nothing like Mil-wauk-ee?

Robin oh Robin — what can we do?

We ain’t got fancy PPE like you.

Robin oh Robin — what is your game?

Clinging to power?

To add to your fame?

Robin oh Robin, so you are so keen

You’re willing to let people catch COVID-19?

Robin — oh Robin — it’s so very sad

Should-a heeded your mama

Should-a listened to your dad

Show love to your neighbors

Instead of treating them bad.

Robin poor Robin — sleepin’ must be tough

To look in the mirror, gettin’ pretty rough

So how do ya do it — ya keep ridin’ high?

While the good folks around you, are put in danger to die.

It’s time for true justice

We need human rights

This voter suppression

Is picking the wrong fight

So here’s what it’s down to

In this deceitful hour

Majority rules

They’re flexing their power

For Robin and his ilk

It’s all about power

Tom Buhler, Racine

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Davis: Mother knows best

Before the April 7, 2020, election, my dear mother, who lives in Sturtevant, said this about Speaker Vos and Senator Fitzgerald: "You can coun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News