Budlow: Compromise in Wind Point
Budlow: Compromise in Wind Point

After numerous discussions with village residents, the Wind Point Village Board has reached a compromise regarding the future of the five-acre Deepwood Drive property (4403 Main St.).

One group wanted the parcel to remain an undeveloped green space while the other group viewed it as a much-needed source of income from property taxes coming from homes to be built on that land. Both sides have been strongly committed to their cause. Recently, each side has been working on a compromise in which concessions have been made.

Congratulations to Board president Susan Sanabria for leading the Board to an agreement whereby members have acted responsibly as elected officials representing all residents in the village. The agreement results in 40% of the property allocated to single-family home sites while the remaining 60% remains undeveloped. May the Board now move forward and confirm this agreement. Thank you for your efforts in finding a practical solution to this long-standing issue. We look forward to Board updates in the Wind Point E News.

Linda Budlow, Wind Point

