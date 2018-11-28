Try 3 months for $3

I would like to publicly apologize to the YMCA board of directors and staff, The Bray Center board of directors and staff, Jeff Collen, YMCA CEO, Ahmad Qawi, YMCA COO and Caron Butler for the comments I made about the murals of U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Racine Activist Maria Morales and NBA Player Will Bynum, in an article that appeared in The Journal Times on Sept. 26, 2017. My comments were unnecessary, unprofessional and immature.

I ask the community for forgiveness for my actions. Thank you.

Yusuf Buckley, Racine

