Brush: Why take from the most in need?
Brush: Why take from the most in need?

I’m shaking my head. I do not understand why those in most need in our community were denied a few extra bucks by our budget committee.

How can they turn down the nonprofits who are there for the abused, women and children alike? How can they not give those who have served their time a second chance to be a productive member of our community? How can they not give a bit more to our veterans who are struggling with PTSD and other trauma and help them return to society? On this Veterans Day, I want to thank them sincerely for their service.

I do want our law enforcement to have every advantage available to keep us safe. But would they have missed the few thousand out of what they were granted?

Jeanne Brush, Racine

