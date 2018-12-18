We wish to thank those who made Absolutely Waterford’s 20th annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade and Winter Sparkle fireworks display a success.
Though we had to postpone the event due to weather, several dedicated volunteers and participants came together to make the best of a difficult situation.
Special thanks go out to Howard Bryant, Brian Lauer and to the Tichigan Lake Lions for helping with lineup; Village and Town officials for use of space and help with the route and barricades; the Waterford Police Department for implementing safety measures; Marty’s Fiesta Hall for donating and hosting cookie decorating; and Zeke Jackson and his team for spearheading the fireworks display. We would also like to thank Santa and Mrs. Claus for making the trip down from the North Pole.
Absolutely Waterford is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization. It takes many selfless hours and donations to bring events like the Christmas parade to the community. Anyone who would like to improve this event and get involved in other activities aimed at revitalizing our community is encouraged to contact us.
We are hosting our eighth Annual Meeting & Volunteer Appreciation at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 at the Waterford Public Library. Please attend.
See you on Main Street.
Dawn Brummel, Absolutely Waterford Main Street Manager
