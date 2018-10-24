We wish to thank those who made Absolutely Waterford’s first-ever River’s Edge Festival come to life.
Our dedicated volunteers made it possible to expand the annual fall art walk into three fun-filled days. Volunteers worked hard to add bounce houses, scarecrow building and pumpkin-painting along with many other activities to the downtown fun.
Our sponsors — Lynch, Roth Heating Co., Waterford Senior Living, Equitable Bank, Avidity Science and Fox River Christian Church — kept activities affordable or free of charge to families.
Though the weather was not on our side, those in attendance seemed to have a great time.
With this debut event behind us, we are now working with the artists and businesses to make changes that will lead to an even more successful art walk and fall fest next year. We are always looking for creative ideas that will combine the art walk with other festivities in a unique way. Anyone who is passionate about this event and our downtown should get involved with Absolutely Waterford.
In the meantime, we are gearing up to present the community with our next great event — the Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1.
Dawn Brummel, Absolutely Waterford Main Street Manager
