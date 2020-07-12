Brulz: Trump hasn't forgotten Wisconsin
Brulz: Trump hasn't forgotten Wisconsin

Unlike the Democrats, it is clear that the Trump administration hasn’t forgotten Wisconsin.

Last week, Vice President Pence kicked off his Faith in America tour in Pewaukee, as he shepherded the community of faith in support of President Trump’s reelection in November. The campaign recognizes the power of the faith community, and fortunately for them, they have a long list of successes for Americans of faith to tout.

We will not be disregarded by the left. We will not be set aside by yet another administration. President Trump has actualized his promises to our community and will continue to do so in his next term. He is committed to protecting religious freedom and values of Americans always.

Bringing faith in America at the forefront is paramount to the future of our country, and now more than ever, we need a president of faith to guide us through these unprecedented times.

I am not impressed by Joe Biden, who has been hiding in his basement for months offering little to nothing in terms of leadership and solutions to the perils that face this country right now. The stakes are too high to rely on someone with questionable leadership and sleepy conversations from a script.

President Trump fights every day for the American people relentlessly, including the faith community. I look forward to supporting him in November.

Dan Brulz, Waterford

