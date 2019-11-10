Bruce Sargent: Beware phone call scams
Bruce Sargent: Beware phone call scams

In the past two days, we have received three phone calls from someone claiming to be United Health Care. We don't have caller ID so don't know what phone number they are using. The call states that they are United Health Care and ask you to reply with a "yes" if you are "given name."

We contacted customer service at United Healthcare (1-800-523-5800) and they said they had no record of any call being made to our phone number and have had other inquiries on the same problem. NEVER reply with the word "YES" to any phone call if you do not know who the caller is. You may end up having to pay for something you said "YES" to as they have a recording of you saying it.

Please pass this on to your family and friends. With this being a prime time for insurance activity you may not realize that this is a fraudulent call.

Bruce Sargent, Racine

 

