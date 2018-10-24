Try 1 month for 99¢

Being no fan of Mrs. Weidner's, I find myself in a conundrum. Although she's innocent until proven guilty, and has been found in contempt.

What is it she really did? Our tax dollars are being used to enrich other law offices in settlements. Of course the plaintiff gets a stipend of 15 percent, the law offices get the bulk in billable hours. This is why they're sealed.

For in transparency, you and I, would be enraged. Laws aren't made to be moral. They're always made to favor those whom power serves. The $1,000 (stayed) fine in violation of our Eighth Amendment, reinforces that fact. Shut up or we will punish you more.

Ronald Brown, Racine

