Brown: Wear it Well

I was born in a skin of dark,

It’s clean and it’s soft to the touch,

I don’t have a tail and I don’t bark,

But sometimes I’m treated as such.

Head held high, I walk with pride,

When will they see the light?

There are times, I cry inside,

When reminded, I’m not white.

I’m clinging on to optimism,

Although my mind does tire,

And the bringing on the racism,

Dampens the flame of my fire

I tell myself, there will be a day,

Like said by the Reverend King,

But, it’s going to be the same old way,

If “we” don’t change a thing.

We fight, hurt and kill each other,

More violent than by far,

Making it worst for the “sister” and “brother,"

Who’ve never stolen a car.

We’ve taken over county jail,

And the prison system too!

One reason, we get these looks from hell,

The label of what others do.

It hurts each time, I hear some say,

That Blacks don’t give a whoot,

Then on the news, the next day…

You’ve found someone to shoot.

Those of us who do abide,

To do what is right,

Those “stats” are tossed aside,

And kept way out of sight.

And those of us who do their worst,

Thinking that it makes you look better,

Just try pulling your pants up first,

And get your act together.

Strive to achieve King’s process,

And be a people of means,

Get educated and make progress,

Find a reality in your dreams.

Kelvin Brown Sr., Mount Pleasant

