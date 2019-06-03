Our Perspective in The Journal Times is in the mass media business. Two earlier perspectives show whom you must deliver for. Free tuition, inciting and ignorant of facts. Nothing is free except risk in our capitalistic system. If you gamble with our 401ks, pensions, investments, and then create portfolios of housing betting on the upside and the downside, while your country — world economy — comes close to the end. That's free, you feckless anonymous writer of Our Perspective.
Taxpayer-funded education, for every one dollar we invest into it, we will receive four back. You'll use incendiary terminology because you have to peddle in fear. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has been mentioned 3,148 times by Fox Opinion News, so now anonymous Our Perspective goes into a rant about an insinkerator. So liberalism helped women get right to vote, 1968 voting rights act, Social Security, Medicare, TAFT/HARDY ac , the liberal acts of the FDR era saved Capitalism/USA too many to list.
I understand, JT. Fear of AOC and the establishment of conservatism. For power, when centralized and people marginalized, is much easier to control, especially with your help.
National defense, where we spend 32 million dollars every hour, isn't a concern. Corporations get 2.5 trillion of our money and those corporations outsource to Monterey, Mexico. How American is that? So don't invest in our own people, while Jeff Bezos is landing a lunar module on the moon and paying zero federal taxes. Great job JT.
Ronald Brown
Racine
